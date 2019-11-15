The world’s most accurate forecast just got better

FILE- In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo a monitor advertises a new global forecasting system at the IBM booth at CES International in Las Vegas. IBM reports financial results Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

IBM is launching the first global weather model that will generate considerably more accurate forecasts for the entire world. GRAF or Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting, updates more frequently and at a higher resolution.

There are a number of features that set this new weather model apart from others. IBM GRAF takes resolution from 10km-12km down to 3km-4km and updates every hour instead of 6-12 hours. With outputs up to 5 minutes instead of 1 hour, it also provides improved accuracy to radar imagery.

It’s the first model to run on GPU-accelerated servers to meet higher performance computing needs. Due to this, 12 trillion pieces of forecast information will be issued per day. These key features aim to provide 25 million populated regions around the world with weather predictions, updated every hour.

IBM GRAF aims to help governments and industries including airlines, agriculture and retail. Your Weather Authority will also bring this powerful technology to Central Pennsylvanians. This weather model will be powering our Futuretrack in the near future.

