The start of this week will be unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms

Today will be a cloudy day with showers and even a few thunderstorms around. We will see more precipitation earlier in the day compared to later. Temperatures today will be mainly stuck in the 60s.

Tonight will be rather cloudy with a lingering shower or two. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow we could see a shower or thunderstorm early in the day if you live north of I-80. Most will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. With some sun and the heating of the day, this could fire up a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A steadier rain will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Overall we could pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch of rain. Locally some spots could see near an inch of rainfall which would be very beneficial.

