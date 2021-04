Dew points compared to relative humidity can be confusing, but they actually are two different things. The dew point is measured as a temperature, while the relative humidity is expressed as a percentage.

DEW POINT: The Dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled for saturation to occur at a constant pressure. When the air temperature and the dew point are at the same number, or around the same number, that is when fog or precipitation will form. It is when the water in the air can no longer stay in its gaseous state and goes into a liquid state.