The Return of Humidity and Thunderstorms

Say goodbye to the pleasant weather we had Sunday and Monday. A big change in the weather pattern begins Tuesday. The past couple of days we had plenty of sun and warm weather but the dew point temperatures were in the 40s and 50s. The lower the dew points are the less humid feels. The winds the past couple of days were coming out of the northwest. That is a still a warm flow for us but it is a drier air mass. The drier the air mass the lower the dew point temperatures.

Tuesday our winds will shift to the southwest and we will tap into a much warmer and humid air mass. The dew point temperatures will jump into the upper 60s to the lower 70s. It will be very humid and very warm the next several days. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a very humid and warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Thursday (July 4th) will be very humid and very warm. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday will remain active with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.