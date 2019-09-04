The Return of Fall Like Air

A dry cold front moved through the region earlier today. The front wasn’t much of a precipitation bringer but a temperature changer. Now that Central Pa is on the backside of the cold front, cooler and more comfortable air will move in.

Tonight: It will be cooler tonight as the overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Some locations may even sneak into the upper 40s.

Thursday: High pressure will set up shop north of PA and that will help usher cool and dry into the region. The afternoon temperatures will top out in low to mid 70s. With a set up like this we are normally mainly clear sky but some clouds will blow our way because of Dorian.

Friday: The cool and refreshing air will continue. The winds will come out of the east. The easterly winds will help keep our highs in the low to mid 70s.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the 70s throughout the weekend. Saturday could be the cloudier day of the weekend. The cool and pleasant weather will continue into the work week.