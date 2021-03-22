The power behind sunny days in Central PA

High pressure planted firmly in place led to a string of sunshine packed days in Central Pennsylvania. Astronomical Spring kicked off at 5:37 AM Saturday (3/20) and wall to wall sunshine was the perfect welcome. Temperatures were also a few degrees above average with highs in the 50s.

The repeat button was pushed Sunday and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky for yet another day. But that wasn’t all. The region received another treat with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average for the time of year. Highs reached into the low 60s for the day.

If that wasn’t enough, Central PA wanted to do it all over again! For the third consecutive day, that glowing orb in the sky led to another blue sky day. Monday’s highs also managed to reach into the low 60s. All of the solar energy certainly did not go to waste! It was taken and generated into solar electricity.

This tool estimates how much solar electricity will be generated locally and regionally under real-time weather forecast conditions. It was developed by Climate Central in partnership with MESO Atmospheric Research Forecasting and Simulations.

The tool first uses hourly observed data to estimate how much electricity was generated yesterday. Going a step further, it uses gridded numerical weather model output and estimates of installed wind turbine capacity to forecast the electricity that will be generated today and tomorrow.

Source: Climate Central Solar Forecast Tool

Yesterday, there were 45 megawatt-hours of solar electricity generated. Today there were 43 megawatt-hours generated. To put that in perspective, one megawatt-hour powers roughly 33 homes for a day.

The sun’s rays also meant that 120 percent of daily electricity cost was saved, by an average household with an average-sized solar array on its roof, versus only using power from the grid.

Moreover, between yesterday and today, the electricity generated by the sun beating down on those solar panels was enough energy to charge over 8 million cell phones!