The National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Western Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed an EF2 tornado on June 10 2020. The damage started in the vicinity of Tuscarawas road then moved east north to where five power poles were snapped near the Shop n Save plaza. This is where the strongest damage was observed of the entire track. The remainder of the track, hardwood and softwood trees were used to estimate wind speed.

The tornado continued northeast and caused uprooted hardwood and softwood trees through Bradys Run Park. A lull in damage was observed given limited access around Interstate 376 south of the Brighton exit. Damage picked up again in Daughtery township where at least 40 to 50 hardwood trees were snapped or uprooted. One tree that was uprooted left a six foot crater in the ground. The last damage was recorded just northeast of Klein Road. The path length may need to be adjusted pending further information from the Molly road area of North Sewickley Township.

* The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.