Are you suffering from the months long meteor shower drought? Well, the wait has come to an end!

There hasn’t been a meteor shower since early January. However, April’s Lyrid meteor shower will be a nice springtime treat that is visible across the globe.

This event began Sunday evening and the show will continue late Monday and Tuesday night. Peak viewing hours will occur early Wednesday morning and can produce around 10-20 meteors per hour.

The best night skywatching time will be between midnight and 4:00 AM. The waning moon coinciding with the event this year will allow for a better view of these bright meteors.

This meteor shower occurs every year in late April as the Earth crosses the orbital path of Comet Thatcher. Pieces of the comet enter the Earth’s atmosphere at 110,000 miles per hour creating the night show.

The Lyrid meteor shower is among the oldest known with records of visible meteors going back 2,700 years. It gets its name from the constellation Lyra the Harp and the meteors radiate from the bright star Vega in the constellation.