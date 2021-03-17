The International Space Station Tracker

The International Space Station, the third brightest object in the sky, will be easy to spot in Central Pennsylvania this week. Weather permitting, of course.

Optimal viewing occurs when the ISS reaches a max height of 40 degrees or more above the horizon. This will take place two times this week.

The first chance will be Thursday, March 18th. It will first appear just above the southwest horizon at 8:38 p.m. Over the timespan of 5 minutes, it will sweep towards the east-northeast and reach its maximum height of 75 degrees before disappearing.

Sadly, the region will miss out on the first viewing opportunity. The ISS will be completely blocked out by an overcast sky as rain that starts late Wednesday night continues through Thursday night. Fortunately, all hope is not lost!

The second chance will be Saturday, March 20th. It will first appear just above the west-southwest horizon at 8:40 p.m. This time, the ISS will make a slightly longer appearance with a viewing time of 6 minutes. It will move to the northeast and reach its maximum height of 40 degrees before disappearing.

This will be the perfect night to look up and catch a glance of the International Space Station. After grey and rainy conditions close out the week, fair weather returns for the weekend. There will be a sunny sky for the first day of spring. Overnight it will be clear which will provide perfect viewing conditions.

Space Station locations as of 2:30 PM Wednesday 3/17/2021. Map Source: www.esa.int

This tracker shows where the Space Station is right now and its path 90 minutes ago (-1.5 hr) and 90 minutes ahead (+1.5 hr). The dark overlay indicates where it is nighttime in the world. You can track the station at anytime here.

Date Visible Max Height* Appears Disappears Tue Mar 16, 8:36 PM 2 min 23° 10° above S 23° above SSE Wed Mar 17, 7:50 PM 4 min 14° 10° above SSE 10° above E Wed Mar 17, 9:25 PM 2 min 38° 10° above WSW 38° above WSW Thu Mar 18, 8:38 PM 5 min 75° 10° above SW 26° above ENE Thu Mar 18, 10:15 PM < 1 min 11° 10° above WNW 11° above WNW Fri Mar 19, 9:28 PM 3 min 28° 10° above W 27° above NNW Sat Mar 20, 8:40 PM 6 min 40° 10° above WSW 13° above NE Sat Mar 20, 10:19 PM < 1 min 11° 10° above NW 11° above NW Sun Mar 21, 9:31 PM 3 min 17° 10° above WNW 16° above N Mon Mar 22, 8:43 PM 5 min 21° 10° above WNW 10° above NNE Tue Mar 23, 9:34 PM 2 min 13° 10° above NW 12° above N Wed Mar 24, 8:46 PM 4 min 14° 10° above NW 10° above NNE Thu Mar 25, 9:36 PM 2 min 13° 10° above NNW 13° above N Fri Mar 26, 8:49 PM 3 min 12° 10° above NNW 10° above NNE Fri Mar 26, 10:26 PM < 1 min 11° 10° above NNW 11° above NNW Sat Mar 27, 8:01 PM 3 min 13° 10° above NW 10° above NNE Sat Mar 27, 9:38 PM 2 min 16° 10° above NNW 16° above N Sun Mar 28, 8:51 PM 4 min 14° 10° above NNW 11° above NE Sun Mar 28, 10:27 PM 1 min 13° 10° above NW 13° above NW Mon Mar 29, 8:04 PM 3 min 13° 10° above NNW 10° above NE Mon Mar 29, 9:40 PM 2 min 25° 10° above NW 25° above N ISS Sightings for Altoona, PA. Source: NASA

The following ISS sightings are possible from Altoona, PA Monday Mar 15, 2021 through Tuesday Mar 30, 2021. You can find ISS sightings for your town here.

How do I Spot The Station?

What does all this sighting information mean?

Time is when the sighting opportunity will begin in your local time zone. All sightings will occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

Visible is the maximum time period the space station is visible before crossing back below the horizon.

Max Height is measured in degrees (also known as elevation). It represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

Appears is the location in the sky where the station will be visible first. This value, like maximum height, also is measured in degrees from the horizon. The letters represent compass directions — N is north, WNW is west by northwest, and so on.

Disappears represents where in the night sky the International Space Station will leave your field of view.