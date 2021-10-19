The Hunter’s Moon will be visible tonight

October’s full moon will happen Wednesday morning, but it will still look full tonight. It will be at its fullest at 10:57 AM on Wednesday. This is considered the Hunter’s moon.

Our next full moon will occur on November 19th at 3:58 AM. The November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon.

If you plan on viewing the full moon tonight, we will have a mainly clear sky perfect for moon or stargazing! If you do happen to take a photo, make sure to share with us!