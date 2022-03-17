Tonight the March full moon will be visible. The March full moon is known as the Worm Moon. It will be at its fullest at 3:20 AM on Friday March 18th.

Tonight the weather will cooperate to check out the March full moon. We will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. There could also be some patchy fog. If you take any photos! Make sure to share in an email or a Facebook message.

The next full moon will happen in April on the 15th at 2:55 PM. The April full moon is known as the pink Moon.