The Full Snow Moon will rise tonight

Tonight the February full moon will be visible. The February full moon is known as the Snow Moon. It will be at its fullest at 11:57 AM on Wednesday February 16, but with it being daylight, you won’t be able to see it then. The best viewing will be tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Tonight the weather will cooperate to check out the February full moon. We will have a mainly clear sky. Make sure to bundle up if you are going out to see it because temperatures tonight will be in the teens to lower 20s. If you take any photos! Make sure to share in an email or a Facebook message.

The next full moon will happen in March on the 18th at 3:17 AM. The March full moon is known as the Worm Moon.