The Full Harvest Moon rises this evening

September’s full moon will happen today. It will be at its fullest at 7:55 PM this evening. This is considered the corn moon, but also can be known as the harvest moon due to when it falls near the Autumn Equinox.

The Autumn Equinox, or the start of fall, will happen on Wednesday at 3:20 PM. Our next full moon will occur on October 20th at 10:57 AM. The October full moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon.

If you plan on viewing the full moon today, the forecast is not cooperating well. We will have a variable cloudy sky tonight. If you do happen to see it between the clouds, make sure to share your photos with us!