The Difference Between: Funnel Cloud, Tornado, & Water Spout

Funnel Cloud

Funnel Cloud (can not see it touch the ground)

Funnel Cloud (can not see it touch the ground)

Tornado (Can see it on the ground)

Water Spout (Can see it on the water)

Funnel Cloud: Is a column of rotating air and water droplets that extend form the bottom of the cloud and has not reached the ground or water.

Tornado: Is a violent rotating column of air that does reach the surface. If you can not see the tornado reach the ground because of a house, hill, trees or any other object you can not call it a tornado. At this moment the person who see this can only call it a funnel cloud.

Water Spout: A water spout and a tornado are the same thing. A violent rotating column of air that starts from the bottom of a cloud and reaches the surface. In this case if it is over water than it is called a water spout.