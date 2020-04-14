The Difference Between: Funnel Cloud, Tornado, & Water Spout

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Funnel Cloud
  • Funnel Cloud (can not see it touch the ground)
  • Funnel Cloud (can not see it touch the ground)
  • Tornado (Can see it on the ground)
  • Water Spout (Can see it on the water)

Funnel Cloud: Is a column of rotating air and water droplets that extend form the bottom of the cloud and has not reached the ground or water.

Tornado: Is a violent rotating column of air that does reach the surface. If you can not see the tornado reach the ground because of a house, hill, trees or any other object you can not call it a tornado. At this moment the person who see this can only call it a funnel cloud.

Water Spout: A water spout and a tornado are the same thing. A violent rotating column of air that starts from the bottom of a cloud and reaches the surface. In this case if it is over water than it is called a water spout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss