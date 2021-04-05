The average last frost and freeze dates in Central PA for planting

You may be eager to start planting your garden, but we are not out of the woods yet in terms of freezes and frosts here in Central PA.

A frost is if the temperature falls between 33-36°F. To be considered a freeze and not a frost, the temperature has to drop to or below 32°F. A hard freeze is if the temperature drops below 28°F for a few hours.

The average last date for a freeze in Huntingdon County is April 21st. The average last date for a freeze in Bedford, Blair, and southern Centre County is May 1st. For Somerset, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson, northern Centre and Cameron Counties it’s May 11th. The average last freeze date for Elk county is not until May 21st. At this point, it looks like this season our lasts freezes will occur around the average date.

For the average last frost, in Bedford, Blair, Centre and Huntingdon it is May 21st. For Cameron and Somerset counties it is typically June 1st. The last average frost for Cambria, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson county usually happens around June 11th.

If you do decide to plant early, make sure to pay attention to the forecast so that if there is a frost or freeze, you are ready to cover your plants or bring them indoors.

