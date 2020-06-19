The 2020 ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

The first cosmic event of 2020 is set to occur this Sunday, June 21. This will be an annular eclipse which is also known as the “ring of fire.” The central path of the eclipse will pass through parts of Africa and Asia and will be visible from Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and India.

An annular eclipse appears as a partial eclipse over a region of the Earth. The moon does not completely cover the sun as it passes between the Sun and Earth. Therefore, sunlight will still shine around the outer edge creating the “ring of fire” effect.

The time of maximum eclipse, when that “ring of fire” event happens, will be at 2:40 a.m. EDT (0640 GMT) Sunday, June 21, when the moon crosses into the center of the sphere of the sun, from Earth’s perspective. The eclipse starts at 11:45 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 20 (0345 GMT Sunday) and ends at 5:34 a.m. EDT (1034 GMT) June 20, according to NASA.

Regions in the path of visibility include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Red Sea, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Gulf of Oman, Pakistan, India, China, Taiwan, the Philippine Sea (south of Guam), northern Australia and the north Pacific Ocean.

The general public can stream the show on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.