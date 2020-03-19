Texas tornado touchdown

WISE COUNTY, TX – Cleanup is expected to begin this morning across parts of North Texas after a tornado touched down late Wednesday night.

The twister is known to have caused damage in Wise County, near the towns of Alvord and Chico – about 40 miles northwest of Denton. The National Weather service confirmed there was a twister in the area just before 9:30 p.m.

Some of the damage includes a destroyed storage shed that spread debris across US Highway 287 and several large trees uprooted near Chico.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

Wise County Emergency Manager Cody Powell said a joint information center will be opened at the Chico High School to help coordinate emergency response.

At its peak there were more than 500 customers without electricity. Crews with Oncor Energy were out early trying to restore power. At last check, workers were estimating full power restoration by 6:00 p.m.