After last week’s release of global temperature data placing 2019 as Earth’s second hottest year and the 2010s the hottest decade on record, news of record-breaking temperatures doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. It’s been unseasonably warm throughout the eastern United States, with all-time record high January temperatures registered in places as far flung as Boston, Mass. to Naples, Fla.

Rising temperatures sometimes seem most noticeable during periods of extreme heat such as summer heat waves. However, for much of the U.S., winter is the fastest warming season. Cold weather still occurs in a warming climate but, on average, winters are not as cold as they used to be and cold snaps that do happen are becoming shorter and less frequent.