Teardrop Star

You’ll want to look up, there is something special in the sky. It is a unique star, one that has never been seen before. Amateur Astronomers were the first to spot the star in data that was collected by NASA’S space satellite, Tess. This star is about roughly 15 hundred light years away from Earth. A researcher from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney says HD74423 is a “chemically peculiar star,” that it is metal poor. The star is nearly twice the mass of our sun and is pulsating on one side, giving it the teardrop shape.

You’ll have a hard time trying to find it in the sky tonight because it will be cloudy with showers here in Central PA.