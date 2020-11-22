Surviving Winter: Winter car emergency kit

“If you don’t have to go outside, don’t.” Those are the words you hear anytime a winter storm is near. But sometimes you still need to hit the road. Preparing your vehicle and a winter car emergency kit can be lifesaving.

Jim Garrity, Public and Legislative Affairs Manager for AAA, says when you are looking to prepare your emergency kit you want to keep it in your car not just during the winter but all year round. You also want to keep it somewhere that’s easy to access and stock it with supplies as though you have to wait a couple hours for some assistance.

Garrity, “So, what you wanna have in that kit is uh maybe some bottled water. Some non-perishable food items some things to maybe keep the kids entertained blankets, phone chargers. So, you can keep your phone charged and call for roadside assistance or call for help.”

He also shared that local AAA branches sell kits with things like jumper cables and zip ties for quick repairs under the hood. They also have the triangles you put on the side of the road to make yourself visible to passing cars.

You also want to check your car’s battery, make sure you’re driving on winter tires, or all-season tires, and have winter wiper blades with winter wiper fluid.

These simple steps can go a long way in not only the maintenance of your vehicle but also keeping you safe this winter.