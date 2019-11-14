Surviving Winter: Protecting yourself from the cold

Exposure to extreme cold can be dangerous but these tips can help you stay warm and protected this winter.

Wear a hat, layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs. Also, mittens are better than gloves.

Numbness, Red, white or grayish-yellow skin, and hard or waxy skin are all symptoms of frostbite.

Confusion, shivering, slurred speech, and drowsiness are signs of hypothermia. This occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature.

Don’t forget your furry friends! Bring pets inside and provide warm shelter and fresh water for livestock.