Surviving Winter: How to prepare for winter travel

Central Pennsylvanians are very familiar with dangerous road conditions during the winter months. In addition to the mobile weather lab, there are more tools available to help create safe travel plans.

Mapping out a route before leaving the house is very useful and important when road conditions are less than favorable.

On our website, you can find traffic cameras under the weather tab. There you can see conditions on frequently traveled roadways across all counties in central Pennsylvania.

The 511 PA Website home page features an interactive map that shows incidents, construction, reported speed, weather conditions, and advisories. You can also find possible traffic delays and traffic cameras under the travel conditions tab.