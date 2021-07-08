Surveillance shows EF 1 tornado rip through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people are assessing storm damage left behind when Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area on Wednesday.

Impacts from the storm included multiple tornadoes, including one in Jacksonville, that brought down a handful of trees and left behind damage and a trail of debris.

A storm survey team in Duval County is preliminarily assigning an EF-1 rating to the tornado that moved across Philips Highway just west of I-95 on Wednesday afternoon, with most of the damage survey thus far occurring along Bowdendale Avenue.