When we were kids we were taught that water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but what if I told you that water can stay in its liquid form below 32 degrees. This water is called supercooled water Well, how is this possible?

What you need for this to occur, is purified water. Purified water is water that has been mechanically filtered or processed to have its impurities removed. Water naturally has impurities in it, like bacteria, algae, fungi, parasites, metals, and chemical pollutants. Impurities are very important for ice to form. These impurities are known as nuclei.

Water molecules need these impurities to latch onto, for ice to form. Without these nuclei, water can be cooled below 32 degrees, without freezing.

Supercooled water can still freeze without these nuclei, but the water has to be disturbed. You may notice this happen when you get your water from a water jug dispenser. The water in these jugs are purified and can be supercooled. You may fill your water bottle up with water but by the time you take your first sip the water is now frozen.

The water freezes because it went from a calm state (where the molecules are moving but not bumping into each other) to a disturbed state (where the molecules bump into each other and can latch onto one another) thus turning the water into ice.