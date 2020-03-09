Super Worm Moon

Today, Monday March 9th, at 1:48 PM, a full moon will occur. Not only will this be a full moon, but it will also be a super moon.

The full moon in March is called the worm moon. It is a super moon because the moon will be reaching its perigee. A perigee is when the moon gets closest to Earth in its orbit. Remember with a super moon it is hard to tell that it is larger and brighter without a telescope.

Last night was the perfect night to view the moon since it was clear to partially clear, we should be able to view it for a short time tonight too before clouds roll in. Thank you to everyone who has already shared photos of the moon!