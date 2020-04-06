Super Pink Moon

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday we will have our full moon for the month of April. It will happen at 10:35 PM. At this point, we may have enough breaks in the clouds to see it.

  • Bob
  • Kathye

A super moon happens when the full moon is occurring and when the moon is at its perigee. A perigee is when the moon is at the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth. A super moon appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared to a typical full moon. However, it is hard to see the difference without some help from a telescope.

The April full moon is called the Pink moon because in early spring the wildflower Phlox is typically blooming. Usually Phlox has a pink hue.

Make sure to share your full moon photos with us if you are able to capture it Tuesday night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss