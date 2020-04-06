Super Pink Moon

On Tuesday we will have our full moon for the month of April. It will happen at 10:35 PM. At this point, we may have enough breaks in the clouds to see it.

A super moon happens when the full moon is occurring and when the moon is at its perigee. A perigee is when the moon is at the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth. A super moon appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared to a typical full moon. However, it is hard to see the difference without some help from a telescope.

The April full moon is called the Pink moon because in early spring the wildflower Phlox is typically blooming. Usually Phlox has a pink hue.

Make sure to share your full moon photos with us if you are able to capture it Tuesday night!