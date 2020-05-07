Super Flower Moon

The sky cleared last night and many were able to see the full moon. It was also considered a Supermoon because it is the closest the moon will be to Earth. This will be the last Supermoon of 2020.

Supermoon’s are 7% larger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon. However, it is hard to tell the difference from a Supermoon, and a Full moon with a normal eye. The moon reached its peak at 6:45 AM on Thursday May 7th. 

May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon thank you for sharing your photos with us!

