Sunshine returns tomorrow but rain moves in this weekend

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- If you are tired of the snow showers and clouds you are in luck! Friday will be much warmer and with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday: High pressure will pass to our south and will bring in warmer air. The high pressure will clear out most of the clouds besides a few extra for the afternoon. The winds will be out of the west and they will help warm us up. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday: The morning will start off partly sunny but the clouds will increase through the afternoon. Rain will move in the evening hours. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Rain will pick up overnight and continue into Sunday morning.

Sunday: The morning will start out cloudy with showers. The showers will taper by midday and the clouds will break for sunshine. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and dry. Sunday night will be mostly clear.

Monday: High pressure moves in again and will clear out most of the clouds. The temperatures will jump up quite a bit. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.