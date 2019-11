2019 was the year that changed things for thousands of kids across our area. That's when public schools had the option to start using flexible instruction. This new way of teaching allows schools more options to make up weather days or even teach kids from home. There is a catch though, you have to apply and be accepted to the program.

Dr. Robert Gildea, the Superintendent of Hollidaysburg Area School District said, "The flexible instructional days would give us the opportunity if there is a significant weather event, to get the day in. For the kids to get instruction. It doesn't replace face to face instruction, it is not the greatest thing, but its an option."