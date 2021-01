Often you hear meteorologists talk about teleconnections when referring to longer term weather patterns. These included the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), the Pacific/North American pattern (PNA), the Artic Oscillation (AO), the Eastern Pacific Oscillation (EPO), and the Western Pacific Oscillation (WPO). These indices are given in a terms of positive, negative and neutral. The are based on the pressure and temperature patterns through parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Here is a relative easy way to understand each index and it's affect on weather patterns during our winter season.