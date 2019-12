The overnight hours will remain dry with just a few patchy clouds. However, it will be another frigid night with temperatures ten degrees below normal. Lows will dip into the teens for the nighttime hours.

Conditions will remain dry for the end of the week and temperatures will be right around average. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen across Central Pennsylvania before some more cloud cover builds in late overnight. Highs will reach into the mid 30s during the day and dip into the 20s at night. The weekend will hang on to dry conditions which means anyone expecting to hit the road will have safe driving conditions for the holiday.