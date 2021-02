In anticipation of spring—the retreat of snow, blooming of flowers and warming temperatures—we’ve bundled together your favorite seasonal trends. They are:

We just experienced a spate of winter storms and record-breaking cold air plunging across the middle of the country, precipitating the massive power failure in Texas, as well as the opening of emergency warming centers across states from Virginia to Louisiana. There is evidence to suggest that climate change can influence the tropospheric polar vortex, allowing the polar jet stream to break down and allow arctic air to dip into the lower latitudes. But, ready or not, the beginning of March next week also means the start of meteorological spring.