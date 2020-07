Virgin Galactic unveiled the cabin interior of its SpaceShipTwo Tuesday (28 July 2020).The firm says the cabin was deliberately sized to allow for out-of-seat weightlessness experiences for passengers onboard.

The cabin is fitted with 12 windows for passengers to gaze at Earth. 16 cameras capture their reactions throughout the journey. Company officials consider the cabin of SpaceShipTwo the centrepiece of a customer's journey, saying it was designed to provide a level of intimacy as customers are launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.