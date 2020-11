This afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny. The winds will be westerly and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine but the clouds will move in by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain developing late. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.