Tonight will be windy with patchy clouds. The western counties will be mostly cloudy tonight while the eastern counties will be partly cloudy. The lows tonight will be in the single digits to the lower teens. Tomorrow morning will be cold and windy. The winds will taper by the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Enjoy the sunshine we get tomorrow. Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Another round of snow and some ice will return Thursday. It looks like more snow than ice but there could be some mixing for the south. The steadier snow will stay south and east of us. Some roads will be slick throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Thursday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.