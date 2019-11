This fall's weather has been downright scary, and it’s not over yet. September tied for the 2nd hottest on record(both nationally and globally), and the southeastern United States experienced a flash drought while areas in Montana saw record snowfall. With wildfires and power outages in the western U.S., 30-inch downpours in Texas, and coastal flooding in the East, some might say that the often wild and changeable character of fall weather has taken on a new meaning.

The effects of climate change are most often seen in extreme events, as seemingly small increases in average temperature can disproportionately lead to more frequent and intense extreme weather. In recent analyses we found that average fall temperatures in the United States have increased by 2.5°F over the past half century. While this increase has contributed to many daytime record high temperatures recently, it is actually overnight low temperatures that are warming fastest.