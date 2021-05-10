Sunday was soggy, but it brought a beneficial rain to the region

Sunday we had a soaking rain across Central PA. Higher elevations even had a wet snow on Sunday. Despite the chill, the rain was needed here in the area, some of Central PA is abnormally dry according to the drought monitor .

Here is a look at how much precipitation we saw across the area:

DuBois – 1.90″

Clearfield – 1.84″

Somerset – 1.28″

Johnstown – 1.06″

Altoona – .92″

Bedford – .59″

On average in May we usually see around 3.71″ of precipitation during the entire month.

The rest of this week is looking drier.

