Many of you captured the sun pillar, or light pillar, that happened in the sky this morning.

A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. In this case, the source of light was the sun as it was rising. What creates this beam is tiny ice crystals in the sky reflecting the light from the sun to create the beam.

A sun pillar is in the category of halos, like the sun dog. Thank you everyone for sharing your photos!