Sun Halo in Central PA

The air we breathe is something we often take for granted. What came about as a perfect set up for life, came in some very significant steps. Here's a simpler attempt to explain how we got to where we are.

The Earth formed about 4.6 billion years ago. Back then the solar system was it started with a lot of debris floating around the sun. Impacts of these objects came to started to form larger objects that were circling the sun. As they did so, they would hit more and more objects and like a rolling snowball, what became our planet was one of those larger objects. When new impacts occurred, kinetic energy (energy of movement) turned into thermal energy (heat). At one point, another very large object, maybe even as large as the size of Mars, collided with the growing Earth and helped to form what is now the moon.