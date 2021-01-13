Sun Halo in Central PA

Earlier this week Becky in DuBois took this amazing photo of a sun halo.
Sun halos are created when sunlight or moonlight is reflecting off ice crystals in the sky. These crystals will then form a halo around the sun. Most of the ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds or cirrostratus clouds. It usually forms a white circle or even sometimes you will see rainbow colors in the halo.
Thanks for sharing your sun halo photo Becky! If you spot something cool in the sky make sure to send it in and share with us!