Summer Solstice 2020

The longest day of the year, for the Northern Hemisphere, falls on June 20th which is also known as the summer solstice. 5:43 PM ET will mark the start of summer leading to early dawns, long days, late sunsets and short nights.

The summer solstice happens in the Northern Hemisphere when the North Pole tilts directly towards the sun at about 23.4 degrees. At this time, the Sun is at its northernmost point from the equator with its rays shining directly over the Tropic of Cancer.

It’s easy to mistakenly think the Earth is closest to the Sun for the summer solstice however, it is the exact opposite. In fact, the Earth actually reaches the point in orbit furthest from the sun a few weeks after the June solstice. It is the tilt of Earth’s rotational axis that creates seasons rather than the Earth’s distance from the Sun.

While the summer solstice marks the first day of astronomical summer, meteorological summer begins June 1st. However, the hottest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere comes months after June 20th. This is described as the lag of seasons because it takes time for oceans and landmasses to warm up leading to higher air temperatures.

There have been numerous ways to celebrate the solstice over the centuries. One of the world’s oldest evidence of the summer solstice’s importance in culture is Stonehenge in England, a megalithic structure which clearly marks the moment of the June solstice.