This summer has been quite hot, in fact, for many of us, the month of July was the hottest on record. We have already experienced two official heat waves, and next week looks to be warm too. Remember to be an official heat wave you need 3 days consecutively at or above 90°F.

On average each year we typically see 7.5 days at 90°F or above. This year so far, we have already reached 11 days at or above 90°F. Last year, we only had 7 days at or above 90°F.