Summer Camp visit with kids from Rec in the Parks

Our Meteorologist Christy Shields was invited to talk to kids about weather at a summer camp on Wednesday afternoon. The kids were attending the Centre Region Parks & Recreation’s Rec in the Parks Summer Camp at Spring Creek Park.

Christy Shields showed the students a few fun experiments that they could even try at home! They were able to inflate a balloon without using air, along with making a tornado swirl in a bottle. They also discussed how to forecast weather, and how to stay safe in the heat and during severe storms.

The campers asked a lot of great questions about science and weather! They had a big interest in how hurricanes and tornadoes form. Thank you to all the campers and also Natalie Wortman for inviting us! If you would like us to visit your school or camp, email cshields@wtajtv.com.