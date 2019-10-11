Studio 814cast: Weekend Weather Outlook

There is a lot going on this weekend around Central Pennsylvania and we want to keep you updated on the weekend weather.

Saturday: A cold front is going to move through the region and bring with it more clouds and some showers. The showers will be scattered but brief and not everyone will see them. I would NOT cancel any outdoor plans that you may have. I would just keep an umbrella near by and just be prepared to run indoors for a few minutes. The day will not be a washout by any means. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday: High pressure will move in Sunday and that will clear out the clouds and rain. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend. Central Pennsylvania will have a mainly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.