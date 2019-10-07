Studio 814cast: After Tonight We Dry Up

Monday evening will be cloudy and damp. A cold front is slowly moving eastward and will keep showers going throughout the overnight hours. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will take over the region Tuesday. The high will slide north of our state and keep most of us dry. The northern counties will have a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The southern counties will hold on to a few more clouds and a stray shower early in the day. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be dry as high pressure is still in control. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. A weak disturbance to our south will keep a few clouds around throughout the day. Wednesday highs will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will both be mainly sunny and nice. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A disturbance may bring a few showers around late Saturday.