Strongest Rated Tornadoes in Central PA

Many hope this summer will give us a reprieve from the coronavirus. But a big question remains: As the weather warms up, will the coronavirus pandemic wind down?

Scientists are divided. Some believe the heat won't matter. "These viruses, and this one, are not so mindful of time of year," says Stanford University microbiologist David Relman. "They care much more about whether there are susceptible humans close enough together for it to jump from one to the next, to the next, to the next."