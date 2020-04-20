Strongest Rated Tornadoes in Central PA

Central Pennsylvania has been keeping records on tornadoes since 1950. Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The ratings go from an EF-0 to the strongest, an EF- 5. It is defined by wind speeds and damage.

EF – 0: 65-85 mph

EF-1: 86-110 mph

EF-2: 111-135 mph

EF-3: 136-165 mph

EF-4: 166-200 mph

EF-5: Greater than 200 mph

An EF-5 tornado has not been reported here in Central PA. We have had numerous EF-4’s. Here is a look at the strongest rated tornado to hit each county.

Cameron: EF-1

Elk: EF-4

Jefferson: EF-2

Indiana: EF-2

Cambria: EF-2

Clearfield: EF-4

Centre: EF-4

Blair: EF-1

Huntingdon: EF-2

Bedford: EF:1

Somerset: EF-4

