Strongest Rated Tornadoes in Central PA

Central Pennsylvania has been keeping records on tornadoes since 1950. Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The ratings go from an EF-0 to the strongest, an EF- 5. It is defined by wind speeds and damage.
EF – 0: 65-85 mph
EF-1: 86-110 mph
EF-2: 111-135 mph
EF-3: 136-165 mph
EF-4: 166-200 mph
EF-5: Greater than 200 mph
An EF-5 tornado has not been reported here in Central PA. We have had numerous EF-4’s. Here is a look at the strongest rated tornado to hit each county.
Cameron: EF-1
Elk: EF-4
Jefferson: EF-2
Indiana: EF-2
Cambria: EF-2
Clearfield: EF-4
Centre: EF-4
Blair: EF-1
Huntingdon: EF-2
Bedford: EF:1
Somerset: EF-4