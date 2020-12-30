Strong winter storm in Upper Midwest

A strong winter storm made its way across the Upper Midwest of the United States late Tuesday, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings for people to stay home.

The US National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The service said a combination of snow and freezing rain could make roads dangerous in the Milwaukee area, where three to six inches of snow was forecast.

Local TV station WISN showed footage of drivers out in the difficult conditions.