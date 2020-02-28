Today will be blustery, but no where near as windy as yesterday. Many areas reported winds over 40 mph and even above 50 mph on Thursday. We had a low pressure system move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning and behind it the winds picked up.
Not only did we have strong winds, but the helped create lake effect snow showers. Here is a look at the peak wind gusts reported in Central PA:
BEDFORD COUNTY
Bedford Airport: 45 mph
Claysburg: 40 mph
BLAIR COUNTY
Altoona Airport: 45 mph
CAMBRIA COUNTY
Cresson: 52 mph
Johnstown Airport: 51 mph
Summerhill: 41 mph
CENTRE COUNTY
Penn State: 53 mph
I-99: 47 mph
University Park Airport: 45 mph
Stormstown: 40 mph
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
I-80 Exit 133: 44 mph
Clearfield Airport: 43 mph
ELK COUNTY
St Marys: 44 mph