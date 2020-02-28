Today will be blustery, but no where near as windy as yesterday. Many areas reported winds over 40 mph and even above 50 mph on Thursday. We had a low pressure system move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning and behind it the winds picked up.

Not only did we have strong winds, but the helped create lake effect snow showers. Here is a look at the peak wind gusts reported in Central PA:

BEDFORD COUNTY

Bedford Airport: 45 mph

Claysburg: 40 mph

BLAIR COUNTY

Altoona Airport: 45 mph

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Cresson: 52 mph

Johnstown Airport: 51 mph

Summerhill: 41 mph

CENTRE COUNTY

Penn State: 53 mph

I-99: 47 mph

University Park Airport: 45 mph

Stormstown: 40 mph

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

I-80 Exit 133: 44 mph

Clearfield Airport: 43 mph

ELK COUNTY

St Marys: 44 mph