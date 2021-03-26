Strong winds could cause damage today

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Blair, Cambria, Bedford and Somerset Counties until 6:00 PM. For Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre, and Huntingdon counties it is a Wind Advisory until 6:00 PM.

Winds today will be sustained between 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 miles per hour. Winds will be blowing from the west. The strongest winds will happen between mid-morning into late afternoon. This evening winds will begin to diminish and will not be an issue on Saturday.

Make sure to secure anything down outside that could blow away. These strong winds could do some damage and we could see some scattered power outages. Make sure to charge your cell phone and any devices in case you lose power. You may even want to put fresh batteries into a flashlight. If you are driving today you will want to watch for any tree branches down on the roadways and also any other debris that could impact your commute.

