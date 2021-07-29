Strong storms with damaging winds could impact Central PA this afternoon

This afternoon Central PA has the potential for some strong to severe storms. At this time, it looks like between 1:00 PM into the evening hours is when you will want to be weather aware.

If we see sunshine today, this will add fuel to the thunderstorms. If we stay cloudy, our severe risk will be lower. Regardless, make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

The biggest threats today will be the potential for damaging winds upwards of 60 mph, hail, and downpours. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out as well. These storms will be making there way in from the northwest pushing southeast. The biggest threat for severe weather will be our southeastern counties. The National Weather Service has put our southeastern counties under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. That is a 3 out of 5. All of our other counties are under a Slight Risk which is a 2 out of 5.

You may want charge your cell phone, tablet, or laptop in case of a power outage from today’s storms.

Storms will taper off this evening and drier and more comfortable air returns for Friday and Saturday.