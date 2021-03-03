Strong, gusty winds cause havoc in Boston area

BOSTON — Wind gusts that topped out over 70 mph knocked down power lines across New England and New York, leaving more than 130,000 homes and businesses without power at the storm’s peak. The gusts were accompanied by single digit temperatures Tuesday morning in parts of New England, creating dire conditions for those without heat.

In New Hampshire, the storm trapped some people in an elevator, destroyed the main tent at a COVID-19 clinic and caused anxious moments when power lines fell on a school bus. In northern Maine, police reported a 16-car pileup in Presque Isle in whiteout conditions caused by the wind.

The wind could be seen causing havoc in areas around Boston late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Wind could be seen pushing the flames and smoke as firefighters battled a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts early Tuesday.

“The wind is causing major, major problems all night. Got a stiff wind gusting, blowing over 30 miles an hour (48 kph) and it’s just really, really tough conditions.”

A Boston fire official said nobody was hurt when a scaffolding collapsed alongside a building as strong winds blew through Boston late Monday night.